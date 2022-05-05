‘It was terrifying’: Pink opens up about suffering panic attacks in her 20s

Chiaki Nozu/WireImage

(NEW YORK) — Pink is marking Mental Health Awareness Month and sharing her story about suffering from “pretty awful panic attacks” when she was in her early 20s.

“I didn’t know what was happening. I didn’t have anybody to talk to about it and I didn’t know what to do,” the “Just Like Fire” singer admitted in a new Instagram video.

She said her attacks felt “like I was having strokes, like, stroke symptoms. It was terrifying.”

When she went to the hospital for help during the attacks, Pink said she was always told, “You’re fine. There’s nothing wrong. You’re imagining it all. It’s all in your head.”

The “Try” singer said she didn’t take that as a final answer and sought a therapist to help figure out what was causing her issues.

“I started learning all these steps on how to take care of myself,” she said. “I’d never been taught how to take care of myself.”

Pink said she turned to meditating, healthy eating, surrounding herself with the right people and using a “spiritual toolbox” that she keeps under her bed to help manage the panic attacks.

What has helped the most, she noted, is music: “Writing songs is probably the thing that has saved my life.”

“I will tell you – from being a very, very afraid seven-, eight-, 13-, 23-, 31- and now 42-year-old woman – it does get better and there are beautiful moments waiting for you,” she said. “And there are beautiful people waiting to love you, and one of those people is yourself.”

Pink is partnering with the nonprofit Child Mind Institute to promote its “Dare to Share” campaign, which encourages children to be open about their own mental health.

