‘Jello skin’: Dermatologists break down TikTok’s latest beauty trend

(NEW YORK) — TikTok videos offer advice on everything from viral makeup launches to healthier Coca-Cola alternatives. Now, one of the latest health and beauty crazes to capture the attention of millions is “jello skin.”

The term caught the attention of many after TikTok creator, Glowwithava, posted a video of her facialist referring to her glowing, bouncy skin as having a significant amount of collagen — making it very similar to the texture of the beloved Jello-o gelatin dessert.

Since posting, Ava’s video has been viewed more than one million times and liked more than 142,000 times.

Another TikTok creator Rogerwh0, posted a video sharing some of the products he’s used to get dewy “jello skin” that’s been viewed more than five million times.

Both videos have left many people commenting and questioning the term.

ABC News’ Good Morning America tapped several experts including board-certified dermatologist Dr. Arash Akhavan; double board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Kelly Killeen; and board-certified multi-specialist physician Dr. Azza Halim to further explain “jello skin” as well as how to get it.

What is ‘jello skin?’

Much like the name and texture of the dessert, “jello skin” refers to healthy-looking, plump skin.

“It is firm, supple, smooth skin with great elasticity that bounces back like Jell-O when touched, meaning there are high levels of collagen and elastin in the skin,” said Akhavan.

Can anyone get ‘jello skin’?

The experts who spoke with GMA said that with healthy habits, including good skin care practices in place to increase collagen, everyone can strive toward achieving jello skin.

Halim emphasized the importance of internal wellness saying, “A successful transformation is not achieved overnight; what you put in your body — your diet — directly impacts your skin’s health.”

She suggests vitamin A,C and E and healthy fats as well as activating your collagen with PDO Threads, a procedure that uses dissolvable sutures to rejuvenate and lift sagging skin that remain under the skin until they eventually dissolve, spurring the body to naturally produce more collagen to tighten the skin.

Akhavan also recommends prescription over-the-counter retinol because it’s a vitamin A derivative that stimulates the activity of fibroblasts to produce more collagen.

If you’d rather opt for a cosmetic procedure, Killeen said the look of the elasticity in your skin can also be improved with facial fillers and grafting.

Are there any precautions when it comes to ‘jello skin’?

“Don’t overdo it,” said Dr. Akhavan. “Skin type is genetic so having ‘jello skin’ might not be obtainable for some.”

He also pointed out that having thinner skin does not mean you do not have healthy skin, but collagen-inducing procedures and products are going to be necessary if you’d like to continue the synthesis of collagen as you age, and to maintain firm, radiant skin.

Killen added that spending your money on lots of tools isn’t worth it.

“Put your money in well-proven, medical-grade skin care,” she said. “There has been a lot of talk about facial rolling tools, but in general, they work by creating swelling and this is just a temporary, or transient effect. The tools can be great for lymphatic massage purposes, but not likely to really give you that long-lasting jello skin look.”

ABC News’ Medical Unit has confirmed that “jello skin” is not a real medical term and that everyone should speak to a dermatologist about a skin care routine that’s best for them, before trying any products, procedures or eating foods on their own, thinking it will make their skin look better.

