Jesse Tyler Ferguson issues reminder to fans after getting ‘a bit of skin cancer’ removed

ADragan/iStock

(NEW YORK) — Jesse Tyler Ferguson is spreading awareness about getting your skin checked regularly by a dermatologist.

On Monday, the Modern Family star shared a heath update and reminder to his nearly 3 million Instagram followers about the importance of taking measures to protect your skin.

“Reminder to stay up to date on your dermatology checks … especially if you’re fair like me,” the 45-year-old actor wrote.

“I always wind up getting something taken from me, every time I go,” the five-time Emmy nominee continued. “Today, they took a bit of skin cancer that they found. Don’t worry, I got it early and I’m gonna be just fine.”

The Broadway star also reminded folks to take care of their skin between dermatologist appointments, stressing the importance of sunscreen.

“And, wear sunscreen,” he added. “SPF 1000 for me.”

Ferguson’s husband, Justin Mikita, took to the comments section to respond, writing, “Gotta keep you around forever. Derm appointments once a month!”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.