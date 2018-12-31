Kate Upton gets real about dropping baby weight at her own pace

Patrick Smith/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Supermodel and actress Kate Upton is the latest celebrity mom to take to social media and be real about losing baby weight after welcoming a new bundle of joy.

Upton joins the likes of Chrissy Teigen and Kate Hudson, who recently have used their social media to inspire new mothers to try to take the pressure off losing the weight right after giving birth.

“Getting in a little cardio with a family beach walk,” she wrote. “I’m not going to lie to you and tell you I’ve been working out and eating healthy. It’s so hard over the holidays. Traveling and enjoying time with my family! I’m trying not to get down on myself. Instead, use it as motivation to get right back at it!”

Upton, 26, and her husband Justin Verlander, 35, welcomed their daughter Genevieve in early November.

She added in the new post, “I have a long way to go to lose this baby weight but feeling determined for 2019!”

Upton’s post mirrors the sentiments shared by Hudson, 39, last month, when she also addressed other new moms, specifically how important it is for them to take time for themselves.

“I’m ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself,” the actress wrote. “For me, that means my health. Why? Because I wanna be around for a long time for these three kiddos of mine.”

Hudson admitted she wants to drop 25 pounds after having her third child, but that she also wants to do things the right way, while also having time for her family and career.

“Let’s be honest, kids take the number one position,” she said. “And it’s haaaard to make time for yourself. I’ve been doing a lot of research and I’ve spent my time trying all kinds of new things that are focused on health and wellness … I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane.”

Teigen, 33, also talked in September about how she’s changed her efforts to drop weight after having her second child.

“After Luna, I was drinking too much,” she told Women’s Health. “I wasn’t eating as much because I was full from drinking. I wasn’t being good to my body.”

After having her son Miles this year, she cut out alcohol and all-around ate better.

“Since I was 20 years old, I had this weight in my mind that I am, or that I’m supposed to be,” she said. “I’ve been so used to that number for 10 years now. And then I started realizing it was a swimsuit-model weight. There’s a very big difference between wanting to be that kind of fit and wanting to be happy-fit.”

