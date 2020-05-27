Kim Kardashian West's trainer shares five moves to mix up your workouts

Courtesy Melissa AlcantaraBy HALEY YAMADA, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — SKIMS aren’t the only thing Kim Kardashian West relies on to look fantastic in every outfit. She also puts in work with celebrity trainer Melissa Alcantara.

Alcantara just published her first book, Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround and shared five moves with ABC News’ Good Morning America to start shaping up for the summer.

Just get a resistance band and be ready to feel the burn.

1. Kneeling banded hip thrusts

This exercise focuses on the glutes.

First, put the band around your hips. Then, while kneeling and with your back toward something sturdy and secure such as a bench or heavy table, wrap the band around that heavy object.

Next, after leaning back into almost a sitting position, thrust your hips forward while keeping your chest engaged and your shoulders away from your ears. Do four sets of 30 reps on each leg.

Tip: Your knees should be spread wide and your feet should touch behind you, and your upper body should be locked. When thrusting, think of shooting your body upwards versus forward so that your hips and glutes do all the work.

2. Standing banded hip abduction

This one’s for the glutes and hips.

First, stand tall and step into the band with the first leg that you’re working. Then, take a few steps away from the band to create tension.

Now, stand firmly on the planted foot and lift your working leg up to the side of you. Lift each leg 15 times in four sets.



Tip: Hold onto a sturdy platform to help drive the leg upward, and really put the focus on using the hip and glute and not the foot.



3. Standing banded kickbacks

This exercise focuses on glutes.

First, stand tall and slip the band under your heel on your working leg. Place the band around a sturdy surface and take a few steps away from the platform to create tension in the band.

Then, while facing the sturdy platform, slightly bend your opposite, non-working, knee and sit your hips back in a lunge-like position. Hold onto the table or bench that your band is strapped to with both hands, and push your working foot up and back behind you in a straight line, really squeezing your glute at the top. Work each leg 20 times in four sets.

Tip: Make sure you give the band enough tension that when you bring the working knee back to the starting position that the band does not loosen and fall from your foot.

4. Banded pull-throughs

This move works the glutes and hamstrings.

Secure the band to a sturdy surface, and face away from the surface while grabbing the band with both hands between your legs. Take a few steps away from the table or bench to create tension in the band.

Then, while standing tall with both knees slightly bent, shoulders away from your ears and your chin tucked, push your hips back and then power your hips forward. Really squeeze your glutes when driving your hips forward. Perform 30 reps in four sets.

Tip: Both hands should be wrapped around the band and resting against your thighs. You don’t want to use your hands or upper body to pull. This ensures it’s all hip movement.



5. Lying banded hamstring curls

This exercise will hit the glutes, hamstrings and calves.

First, lie on the ground face down, place the band around a sturdy surface and then place it around your feet.

Step away slightly from the sturdy platform to create tension and hold the band in place around your feet. Then, pull your heels up and as close to your glutes as possible. Curl your hamstrings for 100 continuous reps.

Tip: Keep your chest and head up as you press your hips against the floor. Your hips will want to rise, but make sure you push down firmly as you raise your legs.

