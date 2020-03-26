Man holds sign at emergency room's window thanking hospital workers for saving his wife's life

Allison Swendsen/Atlantic Health System(MORRISTOWN, N.J.) — A man in New Jersey used a sign to thank hospital workers for saving his wife’s life.

The man, who was not identified, held the sign up to the window of the emergency room at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, New Jersey, as the hospital, like others across the country, tries to limit visitors to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Thank you all in emergency for saving my wife’s life,” the man wrote on his sign. “I love you all.”

The photo was taken by registered nurse Allison Swendsen, who later shared the photo Wednesday on Instagram and Twitter, where it quickly went viral.

Swendsen wrote that she heard a knock on the window and saw the man outside with “tears pouring down his face.” The man told Swendsen that his wife is doing well.

“I don’t know him, I don’t know his wife, but throughout the last 13 years as a nurse I realized this is why we do it,” Swendsen wrote. “Times are tough but we make a difference. I love my team.”

Another woman, Shay Vander Vliet, shared the photo on Facebook because her sister, Paige Vander Vliet, is also a nurse in the emergency department at Morristown Medical Center.

“Thank you, Paige, and ALL of the nurses and doctors, for your hard work and dedication, especially during this scary time,” she wrote in a post alongside the photo.

