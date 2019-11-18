Marie Kondo's five tips for tidying up with kids

kate_sept2004/iStock(NEW YORK) — Since Marie Kondo released her book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, many have followed her KonMari method in the pursuit of a clean home and items that “spark joy.”

Now, the queen of tidying up is out with a new children’s book to show others that tidying up is not just an important life skill for adults, but for kids too.

In her new book, Kiki and Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship, Jax teaches Kiki how to tidy up just like Kondo has taught others in her book and Netflix series.

Similar to how Kondo has taught adults, the characters in her new book dump out all their toys and see which ones “spark joy,” then categorize and organize them.

While teaching kids the KonMari method — let alone how to clean — may sound daunting, kids will find tidying up enjoyable if parents also find it fun.

“I think a very important part of that is how enjoyable the parents seem to be as they’re folding and tidying up,” said Kondo. “That’s a big part of how the children are gonna perceive it.”

Here are some of Marie Kondo’s tips for tidying up with kids:

1. Set an example

Children learn by example, so first make sure you have completed your own tidying! If you discover something that no longer sparks joy for you, include your children in the process of thanking the item and letting it go.

2. Narrate as you tidy

As you tidy, explain to your children what you’re doing so they can learn from you. Try to convey that tidying up is part of maintaining a comfortable home. If they see their parents tidying regularly with a smile, children will think of tidying as a positive everyday activity.

3. Give everything a home

Children’s toys seem to multiply and quickly become scattered throughout the house. Make sure your children understand where their toys belong. By returning items to their homes, children develop an awareness — and ultimately, an appreciation — of what they already possess. Then they can assist you with putting away their own toys.

4. Make tidying playful

Show your children that tidying and playing go together. When children are about 1 year old and begin to walk, encourage them to put their belongings away after play.

5. Respect spatial limitations

Recognizing that space is limited will keep your home from being overtaken by your children’s belongings. Don’t get upset with yourself if things don’t always look how you want them to.

Courtesy of KonMari Media, Inc.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.