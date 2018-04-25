Nanny to the stars dishes out her top tips for new parents

Photodisc/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Nanny to the stars Connie Simpson, also known as Nanny Connie, shared an interesting tidbit about her celebrity clients.

She told Good Morning America that they’re just like the rest of us.

“They’re parents too, and I love each individual person the same,” she said. “What I’ve learned is that all parents have the same struggles.”

Her clients have included Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, and John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. She talks about her methods in a new book, The Nanny Connie Way.

Celebrity or not, there are a few tips that can serve any parent in the early days of baby’s life. Here are her top three:

1. Pay attention to that sleep deprivation.

2. Buy plenty of diapers.

3. Breastfeeding mothers need to be drinking plenty of water.

“Parents, it’s all about that nucleus — and you’re it,” she told GMA. “Children need their parents.”

As for nanny myths, Simpson said there are plenty. But what does she think is the biggest one?

“The biggest myth about being a nanny is that children sleep through the night and a person like me is not needed,” she said. “Well, you are wrong. I am very much needed. If it’s not me, it needs to be your grandmother or your cousin or someone who can help you with that sleep deprivation, because it’s real.”

Nanny Connie has just launched a new app with augmented reality, so now any parent can have access to her expertise.

“This augmented reality thing? They told me to bottle myself,” she said. “Well, hell, here it is. AR, I’m here! Find me in my book or find me on the internet. Just download that AR app.”

