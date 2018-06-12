Nine babies born in 10 months to fertile Florida firehouse

iStock/Thinkstock(DAVIE, Fla.) — An incredibly fertile firehouse in Florida has produced nine adorable babies in 10 months.

“It brings joy and closeness to the families,” said Davie Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Jorge Gonzalez, adding that the fact that the babies were born so close to each other “forms great unity” within the fire department.

The cute photos of the babies and their parents were taken last week, and were posted on the firehouse’s official Twitter account on Friday.

“I don’t think there was any plan,” Gonzalez told ABC News. “It’s just how it happened.”

Another fire official who declined to be named said she was impressed with the phenomenon.

“People said something must be in the water.”

Asked whether the little tots might grow up to fight fires themselves, Gonzalez said he hopes so.

“We’ll see what happens.”

