No time to work out? Try 'exercise snacking'

spukkato/iStock(NEW YORK) — Don’t have time to hit the gym? Try snacking — exercise snacking, that is.

A study from Canada’s McMaster University revealed that short bursts of exercise throughout your day — particularly taking the stairs instead of the elevator — can boost your health more than previously thought.

“Those who work in office towers or live in apartment buildings can vigorously climb a few flights of stairs in the morning, at lunch, and in the evening and know they are getting an effective workout,” stated Martin Gibala, a professor of kinesiology at the university.

He added, “The findings make it even easier for people to incorporate ‘exercise snacks’ into their day.”

Previous studies have shown that short bursts of exercise — called sprint interval training — can be quite beneficial to overall fitness, even if the bursts add up to just 10 minutes.

Study co-author Jonathan Little said, “We know that sprint interval training works, but we were a bit surprised to see that the stair-snacking approach was also effective.”

He added, “Vigorously climbing a few flights of stairs on your coffee or bathroom break during the day seems to be enough to boost fitness in people who are otherwise sedentary.”

