Over 120,000 pounds of ground beef recalled over possible E.coli contamination

David McGlynn/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Over 120,000 pounds of ground beef products are being recalled over possible E.Coli contamination.

The affected products come from Lakeside Refrigerated Services, located in Swedesboro, New Jersey, and were produced between Feb. 1, 2022, through April 8, 2022, and distributed to locations nationwide, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Wednesday.

The E.Coli contamination was discovered during routine testing, according to the FSIS, and no illnesses have been reported.

What products are subject to the recall?

The FSIS posted a complete list of beef products subject to the recall as well as labels that appear on the impacted ground beef products to help consumers identify affected products. See the label list here.

Brands including Thomas Farms, SE Grocer’s Naturally Better, Tajima, Marketside Butcher and Weis by Nature are among those impacted.

The FSIS urges consumers to throw away or return affected products. Learn more here.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services is available to answer consumer questions via email ([email protected]) or by phone (800-493-9042).

What are the symptoms of E.Coli bacteria?

People can become ill two to eight days after consumption of E.Coli bacteria. Symptoms of E.Coli bacteria include vomiting or diarrhea that worsens over several days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people recover within a week; some may develop a more severe infection.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.