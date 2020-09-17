Pine Sol now approved to kill coronavirus on surfaces: EPA

jfmdesign/iStockBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Clorox wipes are still in short supply due to increased demand as Americans continue to clean off frequently used surfaces to combat the spread of coronavirus, but another household cleaner has been added to the list of effective products.

Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner received approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) “for kill claims against SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on hard non-porous surfaces,” the Clorox Company announced in a press release about its cleaning product.

After testing from a third-party laboratory, the disinfectant was proven effective against the virus with a “10-minute contact time on hard non-porous surfaces.”

The EPA advises that when using any of the registered disinfectants on its list to follow all label directions “for safe, effective use,” which includes the amount of time the surface should be visibly wet with the product.

Chris Hyder, vice president and general manager of the cleaning division at The Clorox Company said in a statement that they hope the new approval will “increase access to disinfectants that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”



Check out the full list of products that meet EPA’s criteria for use against the COVID-19 virus here.

