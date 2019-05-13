Robin Roberts honors Selma Blair at MS gala, calling actress 'a stunning example of strength'

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS(LOS ANGELES) — Selma Blair was honored at the Race to Erase MS gala Friday night in Beverly Hills, California.

She has not only inspired countless others battling multiple sclerosis, but let her son, her friends and her family know they are her world and the reason for her strength.

Blair and her 7-year-old son Arthur both wore custom outfits for the event. She was honored with the 2019 Medal of Hope for her work raising awareness and shedding light on the disease. Blair later told those in attendance that her boy is “everything” to her.

“My dream is that I get to be a useful mom, as long as this kid wants me,” she joked to the audience. “Which is about on more year,” she added.

She said she was honored to “speak for so many people, who don’t get a chance to speak.”

Those listening were captivated by Blair’s honestly and bravery, which included her “Cruel Intentions” co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar and “GMA” anchor Robin Roberts, who Blair thanked for giving her a platform on “GMA” earlier this year.

Roberts took to Instagram after the event, writing, “Ohhhh what a night, a VERY special night seeing @selmablair honored at the #RaceToEraseMS Gala. Her dear friend @sarahmgellar & I had the pleasure of presenting the award to Arthur’s beloved mother. Selma’s a stunning example of strength, courage, and determination for us all…especially to those who are also bravely facing MS.”

The “GMA” anchor and inspiration herself later shared a heartwarming picture of the two embracing on the red carpet.

She also said Monday on “GMA” that it was an “honor” to be by Blair’s side and that her energy at all times “is infectious.”

“This year’s event raised close to $2 million,” Roberts said.

Blair shared her own photos from the night, none more special than her holding her son on the carpet. The actress has been very open on social media about the ups and downs of living with MS and Friday night was a high like no other.

“This child,” she wrote alongside the pic of her and her son. “He sees me at every stage. And tonight was for him in my heart. To thank him and everyone who has rooted for me and for all of us with #MS and autoimmune disease. We thank you. We thank @sarahmgellar and @robinrobertsgma and the whole team @nancypeaceandlove has assembled in the #racetoerasems.”

And finally, Blair’s dear friend Gellar summed it up well, calling her “the true definition of brave” on Instagram.

