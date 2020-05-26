Sailor Brinkley-Cook opens up about her struggles with body dysmorphia and eating disorders

Paul Archuleta/Getty ImagesBy MEGAN STONE, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who recently competed in last season’s Dancing with the Stars, opened up about her relationship with her body image in an Instagram post.

The 21-year-old, who is the daughter of model Christie Brinkley, revealed that she suffers from body dysmorphia.

Along with a series of photos on Sunday, Brinkley-Cook wrote the post which included lyrics from Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” before revealing “I’ve been so down on myself recently.”

The young model wrote that she had been “Crying about my cellulite, letting the fat on my body ruin my day, getting mad that i’m not as skinny as i once was.”

“The body dysmorphia and left over eating disorder tendencies have been coming in strong,” Brinkley-Cook wrote. “As i come into myself as a young woman my body shifts and changes by the month, the “control” i felt i once had over it has been completely stripped away from me.”

While scrutinizing her imperfections, the DWTS alum revealed what caused her to start spiraling. “I go on instagram and scroll through photos of girls that look “perfect”.. shiny skin with not a bump to be seen, tiny little waist and thighs that look like chopsticks. And i compare myself,” she admitted.

However, the 21-year-old added that she’s taking steps to break from that mindset by reminding herself that she is healthy. She also wrote that she hoped her emotionally vulnerable post inspires other young women to break from the negative spiral while learning to love and be proud of their body.

“If you’re out there hating on yourself, stop!! Appreciate yourself. You’re body is so magical,” she encouraged, later affirming that she is learning to embrace her own imperfections.

