Scotland raises prices of some liquors in bid to tackle health issues

Noam Galai/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Scotland is raising the price of low-cost, high-strength alcohol in an attempt to curb the nation’s drinking.

Budget brands of cider and vodka will get the biggest price hikes as a result of the move.

Such drinks could previously be purchased for less than $3.50. Now, customers will have to pay more than $10 as a result of a new law coming into force.

The new legislation sets a minimum price of 70 cents per unit of alcohol.

A Scottish Health Survey in 2016 found one in four people drank more than the recommended intake of 14 units per week, which is considered a hazardous or harmful level.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that the move would “save lives.”

“Today, Scotland becomes the first country in the world to implement minimum unit pricing in an attempt to reduce the significant harm of strong, low cost alcohol,” he said in a tweet. “Thanks to all those who have stuck with us through the challenges.”

Misuse of alcohol is a serious health issue in Scotland, and is thought to cost the U.K.’s National Health Service just under $5 billion a year.

The BBC reported that the new law does not count as a tax, and that the extra revenue would go to supermarkets and sellers.

Alcohol vendors and the Scotch Whisky Association opposed the law, calling it a “blunt instrument,” and berating government officials for targeting drinkers and not poverty.

