Selena Gomez to launch new mental health platform, WonderMind

Gotham/GC Images

(NEW YORK) — Selena Gomez wants to tear down the stigmas surrounding mental health, so she teamed with her mother, Mandy Teefy, and Newsette co-founder Daniella Pierson to launch WonderMind, a new platform to do just that.

Speaking to Entrepreneur, the trio said they were inspired to create WonderMind after discussing if more can be done to normalize conversations about mental health and sharing a mutual concern that the numerous wellness startups and apps were muddying the waters.

WonderMind launches in February 2022 and will offer podcasts, interviews, a daily newsletter, articles, resources and a variety of other content. The media company will also invite guests, such as therapists and celebrities, to share their stories and discuss mental health.

Gomez, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and speaks openly about her struggles with depression and anxiety, believes people need more online safe havens that combat the shame and stigma about mental health.

“We wanted to create something outside the box that gets into the dirt of what could really help people,” noted Mandy, who was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The trio says WonderMind will adopt a more approachable and comfortable tone, similar to that of entertainment and lifestyle content. The plan is to eventually expand into other forms of media, such as books, TV shows and movies.

“Mental health is something that is very close to my heart,” Gomez shared on Instagram when announcing her new venture. “It is so important to have places where people can come together and understand that they’re not alone in their mental fitness journey.”

