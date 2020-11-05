Sofia Vergara shares her mammogram experience with fans and it's so relatable

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty ImagesBy MEGAN STONE, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Sofia Vergara is letting fans know that some things in life are just as important as Election Day. For women, one should be their annual mammogram.

The Modern Family alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to hilariously share her mammogram experience. As it turns out, she enjoyed hers as much as the next person.

“And just to make today more stressful I went and got my mammogram,” Vergara, 48, deadpanned in the caption of the candid snap, where she’s seen rolling her eyes as she waits by the machine. Although a mask is covering half her face, her expression is abundantly clear: She was not having fun.

Thankfully, her appointment ended with good news as she added the hashtag “#AllGood.”

The Hot Pursuit actress then encouraged her female fans to book their screening appointments if they haven’t already done so, concluding with the hashtag, “#DontForgetYours.”

The American Cancer Society strongly recommends all women should start having mammograms once they turn 45, but can seek them out “as early as age 40 if they want to.”

The organization also notes that breast cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting American women, with women in the U.S. having a 1 in 8 chance of developing the disease.

Each year, roughly 42,000 women lose their battle with breast cancer and, to date, there are more than 3.5 million breast cancer survivors living in the U.S.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.