Study: Flu shot more effective than nasal vaccine in preventing most serious type of influenza

Nastco/iStock(NEW YORK) — When it comes to protecting your children against the flu, the traditional flu shot appears to be the better option, a new study shows.

The study, published in Pediatrics, compared the nasal spray flu vaccine to the standard dose flu shot and found that the nasal spray was less effective in preventing the most serious type of influenza.

The study compiled data from five studies that included children ages 2 to 17 and compared the odds of vaccination among children who were influenza positive to those who were influenza negative. It also examined vaccination status from a previous season.

Overall, the effectiveness of the standard dose flu shot was greater in preventing the most serious type of influenza. Whether or not children did or did not have the flu vaccine in the previous season did not affect the results.

