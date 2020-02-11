Thirty acronyms that child predators use to communicate with our kids
(NEW YORK) — Tuesday, Feb. 11, is Safer Internet Day, a day to promote safer and more responsible use of online technology and mobile phones. The day aims to raise awareness of emerging online issues that reflect current concerns.
And while most parents know what LOL and TTYL stand for, it turns out there’s a lengthy list of other, lesser-known-to-adults acronyms that child predators use to communicate with kids.
For example: do you know GNOC? It stands for Get Naked on Camera.
ABC News’ Good Morning America reached out to the experts at the Child Rescue Coalition, an organization that aims to protect all children from sexual exploitation, to find out what parents need to know when it comes to predators and those seemingly harmless acronyms.
The group gave GMA a list of 30 that should sound the alarms if a parent sees their child using it.
The group’s advice: “Make sure to have open conversations with your children about what rules you want to set, and clearly let them know that you will check their phone and all the apps that they use.”
MIRL Meet in real life
MOS Mom over shoulder
NIFOC Nude in front of computer
NSFW Not safe for work
P911 Parent alert
PAW Parents are watching
PAL Parents are listening
PIR Parent in room
POS Parent over shoulder
PRON Porn
RUMORF Are you Male or female?
SWAK Sealed with a kiss
TDTM Talk dirty to me
WTTO Want to trade pictures?
99 Parent Gone
142 or 459 I love you
182 I hate you
1174 Nude Club
ASL Age/Sex/location
CD9 Code 9 – it means parents are around
FYEO For your eyes only
GNOC Get Naked on camera
GYPO Get your pants off
HAK Hugs and kisses
KFY Kiss for you
KPC Keeping parents clueless
It’s also important to note that kids may be texting on apps like KIK and WhatsApp that cannot be easily tracked, the group told GMA.
See the full list of acronyms here.
