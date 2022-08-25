Three children in Georgia test positive for monkeypox: Officials

Jackyenjoyphotography/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — Three children in Georgia have now tested positive for monkeypox, newly updated state data has revealed.

The Georgia Department of Health did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment on these cases.

Newton County School System, which went back to school in early August, confirmed to ABC News that at least one child at Mansfield Elementary in Mansfield, Georgia, has tested positive for the virus, and one student at Flint Hill Elementary in Oxford, Georgia, is currently undergoing testing.

It is unclear if these cases are at all connected. The schools are located approximately 13 miles apart. Additional information on how the students may have contracted or been exposed to the virus is unavailable at this time, due to privacy concerns, according to school officials.

The school district has notified parents, officials said, and parents of students considered to be close contacts will receive separate communications instructing them on next steps.

“NCSS facilities employees will thoroughly clean and disinfect classrooms and other areas at both schools this afternoon to ensure ongoing safe and healthy learning and work environments for students and staff. Both schools will be open tomorrow,” the school district wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

Across the state of Georgia, at least 15 children, ages 17 years and younger, have received their first monkeypox vaccine dose, state data shows.

Separately, in Texas, officials confirmed that a previously confirmed monkeypox case had actually turned out to be a false positive.

Across the country, at least 13 children have now tested positive for monkeypox. Nine states and jurisdictions have reported pediatric monkeypox cases.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.