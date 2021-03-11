Two former teachers share four quick tips to combat pandemic homework stress

golero/iStockBy NICOLE PELLETIERE, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — As this week marks one year since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S., two education experts are helping parents ease anxiety around schoolwork.

Brian Platzer and Abby Freireich are both parents, tutors and former teachers who came up with a road map of what to do.

“We’re seeing real burnout and exhaustion across the board — a whole host of issues surrounding screen time and lack of motivation from students,” Freireich told Good Morning America.

Platzer said parents feel they’re less effective in guiding their students through homework, “And less effective in the workplace,” he added.

Freireich and Platzer are also authors of the new book, Taking the Stress Out of Homework. They both shared tips Thursday with GMA on how to navigate homework amid COVID-19.



Help them come up with a plan and do difficult tasks first

Try to navigate kids through procrastination by not leaving the thing that they dread to tackle last.



Know when to step in



Intervene during the planning stage, rather than close to the end of a project. This can lead to a lot of frustration between child and parent, Platzer explained.



Don’t fix their mistakes

Instead, let them learn from them, and fight the urge to say, “That’s wrong. Do that again.”

“The kids feel that and then they feel undermined,” Freireich said.



Redefine screen breaks

Both socializing and homework are now done online. Try establishing family technology rules. If it’s dinner time for example — then everybody in the family, parents included, have to put devices down.

Studying paired with remote learning also equals anxiety. On March 4, Dr. Stephanie Samar, a clinical psychologist at the Mood Disorders Center at the Child Mind Institute, told GMA that we are still experiencing what she called “a mental health crisis.”

Samar offered tips on how parents can help children navigate through stress during the pandemic and in relation to online schooling. Read those tips here.



If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.



