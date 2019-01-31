Uber releases fitness guide so you can get a workout on your next ride

Uber(NEW YORK) — Uber just launched a fitness guide to keep you busy and active while on your ride.

The Uber x Adidas Fitness Guide has six easy moves to do while sitting down in the car.

According to Uber, the moves are “designed to maximize riding time and ensure that your minutes in an Uber are well spent.”

Uber worked with Adidas ambassadors Megan Roup and Hannah Bronfman to present the quick and effective moves like bridal arms to target your biceps.

“We teamed up with adidas and Megan Roup to help Uber riders on the go maximize their time with a quick, safe workout. These small, isometric movements sculpt and tone so riders can target core areas – all with a seatbelt on,” Uber representative Lexi Levin told ABC News’ Good Morning America.

The moves are perfect if you are headed to the airport, commuting to work, or just looking to get in shape.

Just remember to stay safe and buckled up while in the car!

