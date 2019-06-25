UK study confirms sitting too much can be deadly

xavierarnau/iStock(NEW YORK) — While the health benefits of exercise have been known for centuries, a new study out of the U.K. highlights just how deadly being lazy can be.

In the study, which was published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, scientists at Queen’s University in Belfast and Ulster University linked a sedentary lifestyle — for example, sitting at a cubicle when you’re at work, and sitting around bingeing TV when you’re not — to nearly 70,000 deaths for the year 2016.

In fact, researchers linked a sedentary lifestyle to 11.6 percent of all deaths in the U.K. for that year, noting at least 69,276 of them could have been avoided if those people would have gotten off their duffs on the regular.

In the past, lack of exercise in day-to-day life has been linked to a host of health problems, from obesity to heart disease and diabetes and more, all of which led to the deaths of those tens of thousands of Brits.

