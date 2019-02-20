Want to attend the 'Game of Thrones' final season premiere? Get ready to bleed for it

toeytoey2530/iStock(NEW YORK) — The show that brought you the Red Wedding is now offering you the chance to attend its final season premiere… if you open a vein.

Game of Thrones is teaming up with the Red Cross to allow some lucky fans to attend the world premiere of the show’s eighth and final season — in exchange for your blood. Literally.

The Red Cross is in dire need of blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma, and is willing to trade trips to the premiere for it.

If you donate blood to the Red Cross between between Feb. 19 and March 17, you will be automatically entered to win one of five trips to the premiere.

A teaser shows some of the show’s characters’ suffering, and asks, “They all bleed for the throne. Will you?”

You could also get a bloody Iron Throne T-shirt and sticker — while supplies last — if you give blood to the Red Cross between March 7 and 12. Go to ForTheThrone.com/Bleed for more details.

In case you don’t win, Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 14.

