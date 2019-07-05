What your brain looks like driving while drowsy

anyaberkut/iStock(NEW YORK) — More than 41 million Americans will be hitting the roads this holiday weekend. And with the added congestion on roadways comes the greater chance of accidents — especially for those who are driving while sleep-deprived.

Over the last decade, experts estimate that more than 7,000 people have been killed in drowsy driving related crashes.

ABC News’ Gio Benitez stayed up for most of 29 hours to conduct an experiment on drowsy driving to show what a lack of sleep does to the brain and our driving skills. See the results in the video below:

