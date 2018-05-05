Wisconsin man eats 30,000th Big Mac burger, setting a new world record

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wisconsin man Don Gorske tasted his first McDonald’s Big Mac in 1972, but he calls the most recent sandwich he consumed a “biggie.”

Gorske ate his 30,000th Big Mac Friday, setting a new world record for “Most Big Macs consumed.” McDonald’s promoted Gorske’s feat, hosting Gorske at the restaurant before he made history.

Gorske, a 64-year-old retired prison guard, called the moment, “Something I have been looking forward to.”

The Guinness Book of World Records came to Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to record Gorske eating his 29,482nd Big Mac in October, broadcasting it on Facebook.

Gorske additionally claims at his last medical check-up, his cholesterol was “low” and his blood pressure was “perfect.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.