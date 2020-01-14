Woman loses 120 pounds on keto diet, shares her best tips

vadimguzhva/iStock(NEW YORK) — Suzanne Ryan weighed nearly 300 pounds when she decided to make a change.

Ryan, a mom from the San Francisco area, started following the ketogenic diet, a diet focused on foods high in fat and low in carbohydrates.

Five years later, Ryan, who documents her weight loss journey online, has lost 120 pounds and transformed not just her body but her life.

Ryan is the author of a new book Beyond Simply Keto. In it, she shares not only keto-friendly recipes but also how she was able mentally to achieve such a major weight-loss goal.

Read below for Ryan’s three tips for keto followers:

1. Focus on your mindset and mental health.

“Even the most perfect plan will fall short if you don’t believe in your ability to succeed. The bottom line here is that getting healthier is an inside job. As someone who has struggled with low self-esteem and depression, working on my inner voice and mindset through reading and counseling was by far one of the most important steps in my journey of losing 120 pounds. Also, it’s really beneficial to have a support system that keeps you uplifted and accountable.”

2. Progress not perfection. Ditch the all or nothing approach.

“It’s important to know that forming healthy eating habits will always be a work in progress. Therefore, try to stay away from the mindset of all of nothing. Even if you eat something that is “off plan,” don’t allow that one choice to landslide the rest of your choices for the day. Get back on track with your next meal, and leave the guilt trip at the door. Progress, not perfection is the goal here.”

3. Keep it simple. Don’t overthink it.

“When you’re starting a new way of eating, it’s easy to go down a rabbit hole of learning all the things. While it’s good to be educated, sometimes this can feel overwhelming and prevent you from starting. Often, it’s better to keep things simple and just jump in. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes and learn along the way. You will continue to make adjustments as you go. For example, when I first started keto, I didn’t check my blood ketones or worry extensively about macros. I simply ate keto-friendly foods and tracked carbs.”

