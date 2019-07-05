1 dead, 2 injured from lightning strike in South Carolina: Officials

Jurkos/iStock(ANDREWS, S.C.) — One person was killed and two suffered minor injuries from a lightning strike in South Carolina on Thursday, officials said.

The three people were under a tree at Lawshe Plantation in Georgetown County when the lightning hit, according to Georgetown County Fire and EMS officials.

Ryan Gamble, 44, from Georgetown County, was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, officials said.

The surviving two, who have not been identified, were transported for observation, officials said.

