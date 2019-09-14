1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Seattle light-rail station

ABC News(SEATTLE) — One person is dead and two others have been injured in a shooting at a light-rail station in downtown Seattle, authorities say.

Seattle police say they’re looking for suspects.

Responding officers found three men with gunshot wounds in the Westlake light-rail station, police said. Officers performed CPR on the victims until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and transported the victims to an area hospital, where one of them died from his injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing a male suspect flee the station on foot following the shooting.

Police detective Mark Jamieson told Seattle ABC affiliate KOMO there may have been a dispute between the suspect and the victims in a nearby McDonald’s before the group ended up at the train station.

Jamieson said authorities don’t believe the shooting was random.

Seattle Fire Department officials said one of the victims was in critical condition and the other one was in stable condition, according to KOMO.

The shooting closed down multiple streets around the area.

