1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Washington apartment building

(VANCOUVER, Wash.) — One person is dead after three people were shot at an apartment building in downtown Vancouver, Washington, on Thursday afternoon.

The two other victims are in satisfactory condition, according to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.

Police massed at Smith Tower, where the shooter opened fired in the lobby of the building, authorities said.

The shooter has been taken into custody after a short standoff with police, police said. After the shooting in the lobby, the man was isolated in his 13th floor apartment. Police spoke to him by phone and he surrendered without incident.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and FBI have agents on scene, but both agencies say they are considering it a local case.

“While we are still learning about what happened surrounding the shooting incident this afternoon in downtown Vancouver, our hearts go out to the victims and their families as they deal with this tragedy,” Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle said in a statement, according to Portland ABC affiliate KATU-TV. “I commend our police officers, fire and EMS personnel who quickly responded to the scene. I have the utmost confidence in our officers as they work to resolve the situation.”

Some floors of the building were evacuated during the incident, police said.

Vancouver is just across the Columbia River from Portland, Oregon.

