1 dead, 4 critically injured in Texas office shooting; possible suspect in custody

MicroStockHub/iStock

By EMILY SHAPIRO and MARK OSBORNE, ABC News

(BRYAN, Texas) — There were six people shot and one killed Thursday afternoon at a cabinet making business in Bryan, Texas, just outside of College Station, officials said.

Four people were critically injured in the shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets and taken to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital, the Bryan Police Department said. Another person shot was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Bryan police said they believe the suspect is in custody. The person in custody is an employee of the company.

A seventh individual was taken to the hospital after suffering an asthma attack.

“Officers responded, they found several victims, and they were checking the area, check the building looking for more victims,” Bryan Police Department Lt. Jason James said in a brief presser. “This is a fluid event still so we’re still trying to get some more information.”

The FBI said in a statement it was “aware of the incident that occurred today in Bryan,” but the Bryan Police Department is leading the investigation. The Houston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also responding.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

