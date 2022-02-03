1 dead, 4 injured in shooting on Greyhound bus

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(OROVILLE, Calif.) — A shooting inside a Greyhound bus on Wednesday killed one person and injured four others, including an 11-year-old girl, according to police.

Police said a dispute on the bus led the suspect to shoot his gun while the bus was parked at an Am/Pm convenience store in Oroville, California, around 7:30 p.m. local time. Four victims were transported to local hospitals. A fifth victim was pronounced dead on the scene despite lifesaving measures, according to police.

The 11-year-old victim is currently in stable condition, according to police. The other victims include a 25-year-old woman who is pregnant and in critical condition, a 30-year-old male who is in stable condition and expected to be released from the hospital and a 32-year-old male who sustained multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition, according to police.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Asaahdi Elijah Coleman from Sacramento. He has a juvenile criminal record, according to the district attorney.

Witnesses told police more than 10 shots were fired. Police were able to locate 12 nine-millimeter expanded casings.

The suspect fled the bus when police arrived and ran through a shopping complex and into a Walmart. The suspect was “acting bizarrely,” according to 911 calls coming from inside the Walmart. Police said the suspect had gotten into another altercation with a customer.

He was acting erratically and had removed his clothes, according to police.

Police encountered the suspect at the front of the Walmart and took him into custody without using force. The suspect was brought to Butte County Jail and the firearm was recovered, according to police.

Police do not believe there are any suspects at large.

“The witnesses who were on the bus have been transported and they are being interviewed,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said during a news conference on Wednesday.

