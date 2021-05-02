1 dead, 6 injured in late night shooting near French Quarter in New Orleans

MoreISO/iStock

(NEW ORLEANS) — One person has been killed and six people have been injured in a shooting late Saturday night close to the famous French Quarter in New Orleans.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:42 p.m. at the intersection of Saint Bernard Avenue and North Claiborne Avenue, one mile north of the French Quarter, when New Orleans Police Department Fifth District officers responded to a call of aggravated battery by shooting in the area.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered five victims suffering with a gunshot wound(s),” the New Orleans Police Department said in a press release obtained by ABC News. “All five people were transported to the hospital for treatment where one of them died. Later, officers learned that two other gunshot victims from this incident arrived at the hospital by private conveyance. There is a total of seven victims in this incident.”

Authorities said that investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify both the suspect and the motive behind the shooting.

“The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the homicide victim and the official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family,” said the NOPD.

The NOPD Homicide Unit is in charge of this ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.