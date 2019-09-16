1 firefighter dead, 6 people hurt in explosion in Maine: Officials

iStock(NEW YORK) — One firefighter is dead and six people are hurt after an explosion in Maine, Monday morning, according to a lawmaker.

Those injured include five firefighters and a maintenance director of the building, said Rep. Scott Landry.

The cause of the explosion in Farmington is believed to be a propane leak, he said.

The building — the central office for the program that supports a group home for developmentally disabled adults — was totally demolished, as was the structure next to it, said Landry.

An employee in the building had smelled propane and evacuated the building, Landry said.

When the maintenance director went in to investigate, the building exploded, he said.

The conditions of those injured were not immediately clear.



This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

