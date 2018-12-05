1 student killed in school bus crash in Indiana: Police

jetcityimage/iStock(ARGOS, Ind.) — One student has died after a packed school bus collided with a flatbed truck in Indiana Wednesday morning, according to state police

There were 39 children on the bus at the time of the crash, which was reported just after 9 a.m. near Argos, the Indiana State Police said.

Argos is about 30 miles south of South Bend.

One injured student was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Fort Wayne while the other students were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, police said.

The students were headed to what was believed to be a field trip, police said.



This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

