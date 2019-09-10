10 new sex abuse lawsuits against Catholic diocese in Brooklyn amid Child Victims Act window

benstevens/iStock(NEW YORK) — The number of people suing the Catholic dioceses in New York over abuse they allegedly suffered as children continues to grow.

Ten new lawsuits were filed on Monday, adding to the list of cases that have mounted against the diocese of Brooklyn in the wake of New York’s Child Victim’s Act, a new law that took effect Aug. 14 and allows a one-year window for victims to file civil claims in connection to child abuse no matter the statute of limitations.

The 10 lawsuits filed Monday are being handled by the law firm of Jeff Anderson and Associates. Mike Reck, an attorney for the firm, told ABC News that they have filed nearly 300 lawsuits across New York state since the Child Victims Act window opened.

The alleged abuse detailed in the new lawsuits spans from 1952 to 1982, and involves priests, brothers and a Catholic school teacher. Of the 11 men accused in the suits, seven are believed to be dead, and the whereabouts of the four remaining men are unknown.

The Diocese of Brooklyn did not immediately return ABC News’ request for comment.

The number of lawsuits that will inevitably be filed against institutions like the Catholic Church and others is expected to grow during the window allowed by the new law

Even after the one year window expires, many survivors of alleged child sexual abuse will still be able to seek justice under the Child Victims Act. Civil suits can now be filed until the alleged victim turns 55 years old, up from the current 23. And the state’s statute of limitations on criminal charges against alleged child sexual abusers has been expanded to until their victims turn 28 in certain cases, rather than 23.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.