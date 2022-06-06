11-year-old girl shot dead in bedroom from outside gunfire in Detroit

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(DETROIT) — An 11-year-old girl was shot and killed inside a Detroit bedroom this weekend when gunfire erupted outside, authorities said.

Two people are in custody — one adult and one minor — following Saturday’s shooting, which took place around 10:15 p.m., Detroit police said.

No one besides the 11-year-old was struck when the shots rang out, police said.

“Another child … shot, this one fatally, due to some adult nonsense, obviously that she has nothing to do with,” Detroit Police Chief James White told reporters.

The 11-year-old’s name has not been released.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends at this unimaginable time,” the Detroit Police Department tweeted.

The little girl’s death came amid another weekend of mass shootings in the U.S. Three people were killed and many others injured when multiple people opened fire on a Philadelphia street, and at least three people were killed with others injured in a mass shooting outside a Chattanooga, Tennessee, nightclub.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.