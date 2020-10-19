12-year-old shot and killed in front of family while working in yard

Clayton County PoliceBy IVAN PEREIRA, ABC News

(RIVERDALE, Ga.) — Police in Georgia are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who they say shot and killed a 12-year-old boy in front of his family.

Clayton County Police said Brayan Zavala was fixing a lawnmower with his father and brother in the family’s front yard in Riverdale, Georgia, Thursday night when a masked person approached him.

The suspect was allegedly armed with a shotgun and fired a single shot, which struck Brayan, according to the police.

The boy died at the scene and the suspect fled before officers arrived, the police said.

“The Clayton County Police Department is humbly asking the community and any persons having knowledge of this crime to contact the police department or Crime Stoppers for any information about this case,” the police said in a statement.

Anyone with information can text TIP CCSOGA followed by your message to 888777, or submit the tip on the Clayton County Police Department’s website.

