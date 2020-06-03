13-year-old pleads guilty in connection to Tessa Majors' murder

DNY59/iStockBy AARON KATERSKY and CHRISTINA CARREGA, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A 13-year-old boy charged in connection with the stabbing death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors pleaded guilty to robbery charges Wednesday in family court.

The unnamed teen pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery as a juvenile. He will be sentenced by a judge in June.

The juvenile is one of three teenagers accused in the fatal stabbing of Majors during a mugging gone wrong last December in Morningside Park, steps from Barnard College.

Majors, 18, was stabbed several times before she staggered up a flight of stairs and uttered, “Help me, I’m being robbed,” authorities said.

The 13-year-old did not physically stab Majors, according to authorities.

“Tessa Majors’s death was tragic. It caused incalculable pain to her loved ones and affected our entire city,” The Legal Aid Society said in a statement. “This plea to Robbery in the First Degree is consistent with our client’s limited role in this tragic event. He did not touch Ms. Majors or take any of her property. Furthermore, no DNA evidence exists linking him to the events.”

“He will face its repercussions for a long time, likely the rest of his life,” it continued. “This plea clears a path for him and his family to move forward with their lives. His acceptance of responsibility is an important first step; it provides an opportunity for this now 14-year-old to achieve a successful future.”

Two 14-year-olds, Rashaun Weaver and Luchiano Lewis, have been charged as adults in Majors’ death.

