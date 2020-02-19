13-year-olds started blaze that killed one firefighter, left another unaccounted for

KSFN-TV(PORTERVILLE, Calif.) — Two 13-year-old boys have been arrested for allegedly starting a fire that left one firefighter dead and another unaccounted for, authorities said Wednesday.

The fire erupted Tuesday at the city library in Porterville, California, about 80 miles southeast of Fresno. The powerful blaze caused the ceiling to collapse into the building, officials said.

Porterville Fire Chief Dave LaPere choked back tears as he announced that the firefighter killed was identified as 35-year-old Porterville Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa.

Firefighter Patrick Jones remains unaccounted for, LaPere said at the Wednesday news conference.

The two 13-year-old boys deemed responsible for the deadly blaze have been booked into the juvenile justice facility on charges of arson, conspiracy and manslaughter, Porterville Police Chief Eric Kroutil said.

