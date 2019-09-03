14-year-old boy confesses to killing all 5 family members in Alabama home: Authorities

Evgen_Prozhyrko/iStock(ELKMONT, Ala.) — Alabama police say a 14-year-old boy fatally shot his entire family in the early hours of Tuesday and then called police to the scene.

The boy, who was not identified, was later interviewed by police and confessed to shooting all five members of his family with a 9mm handgun in a home in the town of Elkmont, about 106 miles north of Birmingham, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Three of the family members were found dead in a home, while two others were airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition, where they later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

UPDATE: The two subjects in critical condition have died. The 14-year old caller was interviewed and confessed to shooting all five members of his family in the residence. He is currently assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) September 3, 2019

The victims have not yet been named.

The teen assisted investigators in recovering the handgun, which authorities say he tossed after the killings. Later on Tuesday, investigators said they had located the handgun by the side of a road.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to questions to ABC News.

