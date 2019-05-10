15-year-old 'person of interest' in shooting of girl and her mother in custody

MicroStockHub/iStock(KENOSHA, Wis.) — Police took a 15-year-old “person of interest” into custody Friday morning in the shooting of a 16-year-old girl and her mother at a Wisconsin home.

The teenage victim, identified as Kaylie Juga, died at the residence in Kenosha, some 40 miles south of Milwaukee. Her mother was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

No one else was inside the home at the time.

The 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody Friday morning, police said, “without further incident” in Racine, Washington. Police said they are not seeking other persons of interest.

Authorities believed for a time there was a standoff situation at the home, before later entering and finding the two victims, Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN-TV reported.

Detectives believe the boy, who police say had a relationship with Juga, fled the scene. Before being taken into custody, he was believed to be armed and considered dangerous, police said.

