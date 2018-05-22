16-year-old boy accused of fatally hitting Baltimore County police officer with car

ABCNews.com(BALTIMORE) — A 16-year-old boy is in custody after being accused of first-degree murder for allegedly hitting a Baltimore County police officer with a car, according to charging documents.

Three other suspects — all teenage boys — were also taken into custody in connection with the Monday killing of officer Amy Caprio, police said.

The incident began as the teen sat in a Jeep Wrangler while the three other suspects burglarized a Baltimore County home, according to the documents.

Caprio responded and the teen, Dwanta Anthony Harris, fled down the street, according to the documents.

Someone saw the Jeep Wrangler drive directly at Caprio, striking her and then fleeing the area, according to the documents.

Harris admitted that he drove at the officer, the documents said.

He abandoned the Jeep a short distance away and was captured a block from there, the documents said.

Caprio suffered “traumatic injuries” and was later pronounced dead, according to the documents.

Harris was charged as an adult with first-degree murder, police said. He is being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections in Towson and is set to appear at a bail review this afternoon.

The slain officer would have been a four-year veteran of the department this July, police said.

