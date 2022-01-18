16-year-old boy gunned down with 3 gunshots to the face in Philadelphia

WPVI/ABC News

(PHILADELPHIA) — A 16-year-old boy has been fatally shot three times in the face, becoming the latest victim of gun violence in Philadelphia, police said.

The teen, identified as Dominic Figueroa, was found when officers responded to gunshots at about 6:30 p.m. Monday on the 2600 block of North Hutchinson Street, Philadelphia police said.

No arrests have been made, police said.

At least 20 shots were fired from multiple weapons, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, but Figueroa was the only one struck.

At least 10 of the bullets pierced a home filled with people — including a 2-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl who were asleep — but no one inside was struck by the gunfire, Small said, according to ABC Philadelphia station WPVI.

Police would not confirm if the 16-year-old was targeted.

Philadelphia has been plagued by a growing epidemic of gun violence. Last year was Philadelphia’s deadliest year on record with over 500 homicides.

