16-year-old girl kidnapped in the Bronx is now safe, police say

Karol Sanchez, 16, was kidnapped on Dec. 16, 2019 while she was walking with her mom in the Bronx. Karol Sanchez, 16, was kidnapped on Dec. 16, 2019 while she was walking with her mom in the Bronx. – (New York Police Department)(NEW YORK) — A 16-year-old girl who was kidnapped Monday night has made a safe return home, police said.

Karol Sanchez was walking along Eagle Avenue near East 156th Street at around 11:20 p.m. with her mother when two men stepped out of a vehicle, grabbed her and dragged her inside the car, according to the New York City Police Department.

On Tuesday, she was located after she walked up to her relatives’ apartment building in the Bronx, sources told ABC News.

Sanchez has since met with police and is now on her way to the local precinct, the sources said.

Grainy surveillance video showed the apparent kidnapping and Sanchez’s mom can be seen in a struggle with one of the men before he pushes her to the ground.

She was left at the scene and was not injured, according to police.

The car could be seen fleeing east bound on East 156th Street.

Two other men were in the car at the time of the kidnapping, police said.

Authorities described the vehicle as a beige-colored four-door sedan.

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday in New York and authorities feared she may be in “imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death,” according to the Amber Alert.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.