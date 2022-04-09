17-year-old arrested in connection with Bronx high school shooting that left teen dead

Eduard Baehler/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 17-year-old suspect was arrested early Saturday in connection with the shooting outside of a New York City high school the previous day that left one teen dead and two others injured, police said.

The unidentified suspect was located Friday night, just hours after the incident outside the South Bronx Educational Campus, and was taken into custody following a brief standoff at his home, police said.

Angellyh Yambo, 16, was killed in the shooting and two other unidentified teens were wounded, police said.

A weapon believed to be a ghost gun, a weapon that is typically sold in parts online, was found nearby the suspect’s home, according to police.

Police haven’t yet determined a motive behind the shooting. The investigation is ongoing,

