18-year-old Barnard College student stabbed to death, police say

An 18-year-old college student was stabbed to death in New York City, according to the New York Police Department.

Tessa Rane Majors was found unconscious with multiple stab wounds near Morningside Park in Upper Manhattan Wednesday evening, police said. She was rushed to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to an NYPD statement.

The incident is under investigation, and there have been no arrests so far, police said.

Majors was a first-year student at Barnard College, a private women’s liberal arts college in Manhattan. School officials have been in touch with her family, who are traveling to the city in the wake of her death, according to Barnard College president Sian Leah Beilock.

“Tessa was just beginning her journey at Barnard and in life,” Beilock said in statement. “We mourn this devastating murder of an extraordinary young woman and member of our community. This is an unthinkable tragedy that has shaken us to our core.”

