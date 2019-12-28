2 dead, 7 hurt when gunmen ambush group filming rap video

iStock(HOUSTON) — Two people were shot dead and seven others were wounded after unknown assailants ambushed a group filming a rap music video near Houston on Friday night.

The shooting occurred over several blocks of a residential neighborhood in north Harris County.

The music video was being filmed in the parking lot of an office park by a group of Hispanic males in their 20s, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

“We believe they were ambushed by individuals in cars and/or on foot,” Gonzalez said at a press briefing at the scene.

It was unclear whether the group filming the video returned fire, Gonzalez said, but there were a large number of shots fired regardless.

“This is a very serious situation,” he said. “This is a residential neighborhood; a lot of shots were fired, and we have an extensive scene out here stretching several blocks.”

Police were canvassing the area to determine if there were any other victims beyond those shot in the parking lot.

“We don’t know if there was a beef going on, or what exactly happened,” Gonzalez said. “That’ll be part of the investigation.”

Authorities were planning to check all available surveillance footage in the area and review the material that had been filmed for the music video as part of their investigation, Gonzalez said.

