2 dead after military jet crashes near airport in Alabama

(NEW YORK) — Two pilots are dead after a military jet crashed near an Alabama airport Friday evening, officials said.

The aircraft landed in a wooded area near the Montgomery Regional Airport, according to airport executive director Marshall Taggart.

The T-38 trainer aircraft was assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing, based out of Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi, the Air Force said in a statement.

The airport was notified of the crash shortly after 5 p.m. local time.

Airport officials did not know what caused the fatal accident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the two pilots involved in this incident,” said Col. Seth Graham, the 14th Flying Training Wing commander, in a statement Friday night. “There are no words that can describe the sadness that accompanies the loss of our teammates.”

The names of the pilots are currently being withheld, pending next of kin notifications.

A safety investigation board will be investigating, the Air Force said.

Columbus Air Force Base will hold a press conference Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST on Columbus Air Force Base.

