2 dead, at least 4 injured after explosion at Virginia gas station

Whitney Burney/WSET(BUENA VISTA, Va.) — Two people were killed and four adults injured in an explosion at a gas station in Buena Vista, Virginia, according to the Rockbridge County Fire Department and Virginia State Police.

The explosion happened around 9:50 a.m. Friday morning, Lynchburg ABC affiliate WSET reported. Several agencies responded to the scene and the fire has been extinguished.

Two bodies were found in the rubble of the gas station, Rockbridge County Fire Chief Nathan Ramsey confirmed. Names of the victims have not been released.

The conditions of the four people taken to the hospital was not known.

“At the request of the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem, is conducting an investigation into the cause of the explosion, and at this time it does not appear suspicious in nature,” Sgt. Rick Garletts of the Virginia State Police said in a statement.

Buena Vista is small town of about 6,600 people bordering a national forest and nestled in the state’s Blue Ridge Mountains, about 60 miles northwest of Roanoke.

Garletts added that “police and fire crews are working to account for all the individuals that may have been located in the building at the time of the explosion.” Officials said late Friday that they believe they have accounted for everyone.

The building has been difficult for responders to access due to safety concerns, per WSET.

Family members of those who were not accounted for were told to wait at Mountain View Elementary School along with counselors and the Red Cross, WSET reported.

